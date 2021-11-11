ARTICLE

A. INTRODUCTION

On the 26th of August 2021, the Ministry of Labor, Welfare, and Social Insurance announced that as from the 13th of September 2021 the “ERGANI” Information System will enter into force.

All new registrations of employers with the Social Insurance Services, as well as, new recruitments will have to be made through “ERGANI “Information System prior the recruitment, aiming to reduce the size of undeclared work which is quite pronounced in Cyprus, as well as, any illegal employments.

As from the 13th of September 2021, new recruitments will have to be done electronically through “Ergani”.

B. THE NEW REGULATIONS

Based on the relevant regulations, the following apply:

1. The application for registration of an employer is submitted no later than one (1) day before the date that the applicant is expected to become an employer;

2. Every employer must notify the Social Insurance Services of the recruitment of each employee no later than one (1) day prior to recruitment;

3. The relevant application forms for the registration of new employees must be submitted in original within 7 days from the date of commencement of employment;

4. Every employer has the obligation to keep a recruitment register in which the following personal details of each employee must be clearly indicated (in order of recruitment date of each employee)

a. Serial number

b. Name and Surname

c. ID number

d. Social Security Number

e. Recruitment date

f. Commencement of employment date

C. THE NEW PRACTICE

It should be noted that from the 13th of September 2021, the issuance and use of the “CERTIFICATE OF EMPLOYMENT” (hard copy in paper form) will no longer be valid.

Relevant information on the operation and terms of use of the System can be found on the ERGANI website https://ergani.mlsi.gov.cy.

In addition, the Ministry has appointed Communication Officers at each District Social Security Office for further information and assistance where needed. A list of the appointed Communication Officers can be found on the above website.

D. THE NEW REQUIREMENTS

The following information needs to be declared in the new information system and new application forms:

Personal details of employee:

Name and Surname

Date of Birth

Gender

Marital status

Full residential address details (it is preferable to be provided with the utility bill of each employee)

Cyprus telephone number of employee

Information about the recruitment:

Commencement date of employment

Start time of work on the first day of recruitment

Occupation

Detailed description of occupation

Whether the payment shall be made weekly/monthly

Gross emoluments based on type of salary

Type of salary (e.g. hourly, daily, weekly, monthly)

Working hours per day (for part-time employments the hours could be on average, whereas for the full-time employees the exact number of working hours per day is required)

Working hours per week (for part-time employments the hours could be on average, whereas for the full-time employees the exact number of working hours per day is required)

Type of employment (e.g. indefinite time, of a certain time, project)

In case that the employment contract specifies the period of employment, we need the duration of the employment with specific reference to the date of termination of the employment.

