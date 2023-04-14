Ο Δείκτης τιμών παραγωγού στη βιομηχανία για τον μήνα Φεβρουάριο 2023 έφτασε στις 138,6 μονάδες (βάση 2015=100), σημειώνοντας αύξηση 0,2% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο 2023. Όσον αφορά τη μεταβολή σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους, παρατηρείται αύξηση 18,1%. Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2023, ο δείκτης σημείωσε αύξηση 18,4% σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2022.

Τον Φεβρουάριο 2023 σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο 2023 ο δείκτης παρέμεινε σταθερός στους τομείς των μεταλλείων και λατομείων και της παροχής ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος, ενώ σημείωσε αύξηση στους τομείς της παροχής νερού και ανάκτησης υλικών κατά 0,4% και της μεταποίησης κατά 0,2%.

Όσον αφορά τις μεταβολές σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους παρατηρείται αύξηση στους τομείς της παροχής ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος (44,0%), των μεταλλείων και λατομείων (18,2%) και της μεταποίησης (11,7%) και μείωση στον τομέα της παροχής νερού και ανάκτησης υλικών κατά 4,1%.

Κατά μεταποιητικό κλάδο, τον Φεβρουάριο 2023 σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους καταγράφηκαν αυξήσεις σε όλες τις οικονομικές δραστηριότητες, με τις σημαντικότερες να παρουσιάζονται στην παραγωγή άλλων μη μεταλλικών ορυκτών προϊόντων (22,2%), στην κατασκευή χαρτιού και προϊόντων από χαρτί και εκτυπώσεις (13,9%), στη βιομηχανία τροφίμων και ποτών (13,6%), στη βιομηχανία ξύλου (10,1%), στην κατασκευή επίπλων, άλλες μεταποιητικές δραστηριότητες και επισκευή και εγκατάσταση μηχανημάτων και εξοπλισμού (9,5%) και στην κατασκευή προϊόντων από ελαστικό και πλαστικές ύλες (8,5%).

Πηγή:Cystat

Index of industrial output prices: February 2023

The Index of industrial output prices for February 2023 reached 138,6 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 0,2% compared to January 2023. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 18,1%. For the period January-February 2023, the index showed an increase of 18,4% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

In February 2023 compared to January 2023, the index remained stable in the sectors of mining and quarrying and electricity supply, while it showed a rise in the sectors of water supply and materials recovery by 0,4% and manufacturing by 0,2%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, an increase was recorded in the sectors of electricity supply (44,0%), mining and quarrying (18,2%) and manufacturing (11,7%) and a decrease in the sector of water supply and materials recovery by 4,1%.

By division of economic activity in manufacturing, in February 2023 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increases were recorded in all economic activities. The most significant were observed in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (22,2%), the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing (13,9%), the manufacture of food products and beverages (13,6%), the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (10,1%), the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (9,5%) and the manufacture of rubber and plastic products (8,5%).

Source:Cystat

Ο Δείκτης αξίας κύκλου εργασιών λιανικού εμπορίου αυξήθηκε τον Φεβρουάριο 2023 κατά 13,9% σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους. Κατά τον ίδιο μήνα ο Δείκτης όγκου κύκλου εργασιών λιανικού εμπορίου αυξήθηκε κατά 7,3% σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους.

Πηγή:Cystat

Turnover Index of retail trade except of motor vehicles: February 2023

The turnover value Index of retail trade for February 2023 increased by 13,9% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. For the same month, the turnover volume Index of retail trade increased by 7,3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Source:Cystat

Με βάση τα αποτελέσματα της Έρευνας Ταξιδιωτών τα έσοδα από τον τουρισμό τον Ιανουάριο 2023 ανήλθαν σε €45,6 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €28,2 εκ. τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου χρόνου, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 61,7%.

Ανάλυση Δαπανών

H κατά κεφαλή δαπάνη τουριστών τον Ιανουάριο 2023 ανέρχεται σε €503,83 σε σύγκριση με €641,01 τον Ιανουάριο 2022, σημειώνοντας μείωση 21,4%.

Οι Βρετανοί τουρίστες (η μεγαλύτερη τουριστική αγορά με 20,6% του συνόλου των τουριστών τον Ιανουάριο 2023) ξόδεψαν κατά μέσο όρο €49,84 ημερησίως, ενώ οι Ισραηλινοί τουρίστες (η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη τουριστική αγορά κατά τον συγκεκριμένο μήνα με 16,6% του συνόλου) ξόδεψαν κατά μέσο όρο €145,63. Οι τουρίστες από την Πολωνία (τρίτη μεγαλύτερη αγορά με 12,3%), ξόδεψαν €62,61 ημερησίως.

Πηγή:Cystat

Revenue from tourism: January 2023

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €45,6 mn in January 2023 compared to €28,2 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 61,7%.

Revenue Analysis

The average expenditure per person was €503,83 in January 2023 compared to €641,01 in January 2022, recording a decrease of 21,4%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 20,6% of the total tourists in January 2023) spent on average €49,84 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 16,6% of the total tourists) spent on average €145,63. Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 12,3%), spent on average €62,61 per day.

Source:Cystat

Σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτική εκτίμηση της Στατιστικής Υπηρεσίας, ο ΔΤΚατ για το τέταρτο τρίμηνο του 2022, υπολογίζεται στις 108,03 μονάδες. Συγκρινόμενος με το τρίτο τρίμηνο του 2022 ο ΔΤΚατ μειώθηκε κατά 4,0% και σε σχέση με το αντίστοιχο τρίμηνο του 2021 αυξήθηκε κατά 4,4%.

Πηγή:Cystat

House price Index (HPI): 4th quarter 2022

According to preliminary estimate of the Statistical Service, the HPI for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounts to 108,03 units. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, the HPI decreased by 4,0% while compared to the Index of the corresponding quarter of 2021, the Index increased by 4,4%.

Source:Cystat

Με βάση τα στοιχεία που τηρούνται στα Επαρχιακά Γραφεία Εργασίας, ο αριθμός των εγγεγραμμένων ανέργων στο τέλος Μαρτίου 2023, έφτασε τα 14.197 πρόσωπα. Με βάση τα στοιχεία διορθωμένα για εποχικές διακυμάνσεις, τα οποία δείχνουν την τάση της ανεργίας, ο αριθμός των εγγεγραμμένων ανέργων τον Μάρτιο 2023 μειώθηκε στα 13.724 πρόσωπα σε σύγκριση με 13.903 τον προηγούμενο μήνα.

Σε σύγκριση με τον Μάρτιο του 2022 σημειώθηκε αύξηση 379 προσώπων ή 2,7% που αποδίδεται κυρίως στους τομείς των χρηματοπιστωτικών και ασφαλιστικών δραστηριοτήτων (αύξηση 571), των υπηρεσιών παροχής καταλύματος και υπηρεσιών εστίασης (αύξηση 230), των δραστηριοτήτων σχετικά με την ανθρώπινη υγεία και την κοινωνική μέριμνα (αύξηση 61), της ενημέρωσης και επικοινωνίας (αύξηση 60) και της μεταφοράς και αποθήκευσης (αύξηση 35).

Πηγή:Cystat

Registered unemployed: March 2023

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of March 2023, reached 14.197 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for March 2023 decreased to 13.724 persons in comparison to 13.903 in the previous month.

In comparison with March 2022, an increase of 379 persons or 2,7% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities (an increase of 571), accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 230), human health and social work activities (an increase of 61), information and communication (an increase of 60) and transportation and storage (an increase of 35).

Source:Cystat

Κατά τον μήνα Ιανουάριο 2023, ο Δείκτης κύκλου εργασιών στη Βιομηχανία έφθασε στις 171,2 μονάδες (βάση 2015=100), σημειώνοντας αύξηση 17,1% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο του 2022.

Στον τομέα της μεταποίησης, τον Ιανουάριο 2023 ο Δείκτης έφτασε τις 160,3 μονάδες, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 17,1% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο του 2022. Άνοδος σημειώθηκε επίσης στους τομείς μεταλλείων και λατομείων κατά 55,2% και παροχής ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος κατά 20,2%. Ο τομέας παροχής νερού και ανάκτησης υλικών σημείωσε μείωση κατά 7,7% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο του 2022

Πηγή:Cystat

Industrial turnover Index: January 2023

In January 2023, the industrial turnover Index reached 171,2 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 17,1% compared to January 2022.

In manufacturing, the industrial turnover Index for January 2023 reached 160,3 units, recording an increase of 17,1% compared to January 2022. Increases were also noted in the sectors of mining and quarrying (+55,2%) and electricity supply (+20,2%). The water supply and materials recovery sector recorded a decrease of 7,7% compared to January 2022.

Source:Cystat

Ο Δείκτης τιμών καταναλωτή τον Μάρτιο 2023 αυξήθηκε κατά 1,15 μονάδες και έφτασε στις 114,03 μονάδες σε σύγκριση με 112,88 μονάδες τον Φεβρουάριο 2023. Ο πληθωρισμός τον Μάρτιο 2023 αυξήθηκε με ρυθμό 5,8%.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου - Μαρτίου 2023, ο ΔΤΚ σημείωσε αύξηση 6,5% σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο.

Η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή στις οικονομικές κατηγορίες συγκριτικά με τον Μάρτιο του 2022 καταγράφηκε στον Ηλεκτρισμό με ποσοστό 34,4%. Σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα, η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή παρουσιάστηκε στα Γεωργικά Προϊόντα (-3,7%).

Ανάλυση ποσοστιαίων μεταβολών Συγκριτικά με τον Μάρτιο του 2022, οι μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές παρατηρήθηκαν στις κατηγορίες Στέγαση, Ύδρευση, Ηλεκτρισμός και Υγραέριο (15,0%) και Εστιατόρια και Ξενοδοχεία (8,4%).

Σε σχέση με τον Φεβρουάριο του 2023, η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή παρατηρήθηκε στην κατηγορία Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (9,2%).

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου - Μαρτίου 2023 σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο, οι μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές παρουσιάστηκαν στις κατηγορίες Στέγαση, Ύδρευση, Ηλεκτρισμός και Υγραέριο (16,8%) και Τρόφιμα και μη Αλκοολούχα Ποτά (9,1%).

Ανάλυση επιπτώσεων σε μονάδες

Τη μεγαλύτερη επίδραση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2023 σε σχέση με τον Μάρτιο του 2022 είχαν οι κατηγορίες Στέγαση, Ύδρευση, Ηλεκτρισμός και Υγραέριο (2,08) και Τρόφιμα και μη Αλκοολούχα Ποτά (1,48).

Η κατηγορία Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (0,64) είχε τη μεγαλύτερη θετική επίδραση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα.

Τη μεγαλύτερη επίπτωση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2023 σε σύγκριση με το δείκτη του Μαρτίου του 2022 είχε ο Ηλεκτρισμός (1,48).

Τέλος, η Ένδυση (0,43) είχε τη μεγαλύτερη θετική επίδραση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2023 σε σχέση με τον αντίστοιχο δείκτη του προηγούμενου μήνα.

Πηγή:Cystat

Consumer price Index (CPI): March 2023

In March 2023, the consumer price Index increased by 1,15 units and reached 114,03 units compared to 112,88 units in February 2023. In March 2023, the inflation increased by 5,8%.

For the period January-March 2023, the CPI increased by 6,5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

As regards the economic origin, the largest change when compared to the index of March 2022 was recorded in Electricity (34,4%). In comparison to the index of the previous month, the largest change was monitored in Agricultural goods (-3,7%).

Analysis of percentage changes

Compared to March 2022, the largest changes were monitored in the categories Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (15,0%) and Restaurants and Hotels (8,4%).

In comparison to the CPI of the previous month, the largest change was noted in Clothing and Footwear (9,2%).

For the period January–March 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest changes were recorded in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (16,8%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (9,1%).

Analysis of effects in units Compared to the Index of March 2022, the categories Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (2,08) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (1,48) had the largest effect on the change of the CPI.

The category Clothing and Footwear (0,64) had the largest positive effect on the change of the CPI compared to the previous month.

Electricity (1,48) had the most notable effect on the change of the CPI of March 2023 compared to March 2022.

Finally, Clothing (0,43) had the largest positive effect on the change of the CPI of March 2023 compared to the previous month.

Source:Cystat

Ο Δείκτης παραγωγής στις κατασκευές κατά το τέταρτο τρίμηνο του 2022 ανήλθε στις 209,80 μονάδες (με βάση 2015=100,00), σημειώνοντας μείωση 1,7% έναντι του τέταρτου τριμήνου του 2021.

Κατά τύπο έργου, σημειώθηκε μείωση της τάξης του 0,9% στα κτίρια και 6,9% στα έργα πολιτικού μηχανικού κατά το τέταρτο τρίμηνο του 2022 σε σχέση με το αντίστοιχο τρίμηνο του 2021.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Δεκεμβρίου 2022, ο ολικός δείκτης σημείωσε πτώση της τάξης του 5,4% σε σχέση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2021. Μείωση 6,5% κατέγραψε ο δείκτης για τα κτίρια και αύξηση 1,6% ο δείκτης για τα έργα πολιτικού μηχανικού.

Πηγή:Cystat

Index of production in construction: 4th quarter 2022

The Index of production in construction during the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 209,80 units (base year 2015=100,00), recording a decrease of 1,7% over the fourth quarter of 2021.

By type of project, a decline of 0,9% was observed for buildings and of 6,9% for civil engineering projects in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021.

For the period January-December 2022, the overall index registered a drop of 5,4% over the corresponding period of 2021. A decrease of 6,5% was recorded in the index for buildings and an increase of 1,6% in the index for civil engineering projects.

Source:Cystat

Ο Δείκτης τιμών παραγωγού στις κατασκευές για το τέταρτο τρίμηνο του 2022 ανήλθε στις 134,71 μονάδες (με βάση 2015=100,00), σημειώνοντας αύξηση της τάξης του 4,0% έναντι του τρίτου τριμήνου του 2022. Σε σχέση με το αντίστοιχο περσινό τρίμηνο, ο δείκτης αυξήθηκε κατά 11,1%.

Κατά τύπο έργου, σημειώθηκε άνοδος κατά 9,1% στα κτίρια και κατά 18,1% στα έργα πολιτικού μηχανικού κατά το τέταρτο τρίμηνο του 2022 σε σχέση με το αντίστοιχο τρίμηνο του 2021.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Δεκεμβρίου 2022, ο ολικός δείκτης σημείωσε αύξηση της τάξης του 11,3% σε σχέση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2021. Αύξηση 11,8% κατέγραψε ο δείκτης για τα κτίρια και 9,6% για τα έργα πολιτικού μηχανικού

Πηγή:Cystat

Output prices Index in construction: 4th quarter 2022

The output prices Index in Construction for the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 134,71 units (base year 2015=100,00), recording an increase of 4,0% over the third quarter of 2022. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the index increased by 11,1%.

By type of project, an increase of 9,1% was observed for buildings and of 18,1% for civil engineering projects in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021.

For the period January-December 2022, the overall index registered an increase of 11,3% over the corresponding period of 2021. An increase of 11,8% was recorded in the index for buildings and of 9,6% in the index for civil engineering projects.

Source:Cystat

