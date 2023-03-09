The turnover value Index during the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded increases in the sectors of administrative and support service activities (23,1%), of accommodation and food service activities (9,0%), of information and communication (8,9%) and of professional, scientific and technical activities (8,1%) compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021.

During the period January-December 2022, increases relative to the corresponding period of 2021 were observed in the indices of professional, scientific and technical activities (46,6%), of accommodation and food service activities (39,3%), of information and communication (22,0%) and of administrative and support service activities (8,5%).

Source: Cystat

