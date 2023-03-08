On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €57,6 mn in December 2022 compared to €54,0 mn in December 2021, recording an increase of 6,7%.
For the period of January – December 2022, revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.439,2 mn compared to €1.513,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2021 and to €392,0 mn during the period of January – December 2020.
Source:Cystat
