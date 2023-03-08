ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €57,6 mn in December 2022 compared to €54,0 mn in December 2021, recording an increase of 6,7%.

For the period of January – December 2022, revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.439,2 mn compared to €1.513,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2021 and to €392,0 mn during the period of January – December 2020.

Source:Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.