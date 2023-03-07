ARTICLE

The turnover value Index of transport and storage for the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 134,5 units (base year 2015=100), recording an increase of 30,3% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021.

By economic activity, increases relative to the fourth quarter of the previous year were observed in air transport by 576,1%, in warehousing and support activities for transportation by 22,5%, in land transport by 18,3% and in water transport by 5,5%, while a decrease of 5,1% was observed in postal and courier activities.

During the period January-December 2022, the Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage recorded an increase of 41,1% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Source:Cystat

