Cyprus:
Turnover Index Of Retail Trade Except Of Motor Vehicles: December 2022
10 February 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for December 2022
increased by 10,9% compared to the corresponding month of the
previous year. For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of
Retail Trade increased by 4,0% compared to the corresponding month
of the previous year.
For the period January-December 2022, the value index is
estimated to have recorded an increase of 11,3% and the volume
index an increase of 2,2% compared to the same period of 2021.
Source: Cystat
