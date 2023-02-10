The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for December 2022 increased by 10,9% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 4,0% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

For the period January-December 2022, the value index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 11,3% and the volume index an increase of 2,2% compared to the same period of 2021.

Source: Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.