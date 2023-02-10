Ο Δείκτης αξίας κύκλου εργασιών λιανικού εμπορίου αυξήθηκε τον Δεκέμβριο 2022 κατά 10,9% σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους. Κατά τον ίδιο μήνα ο Δείκτης όγκου κύκλου εργασιών λιανικού εμπορίου αυξήθηκε κατά 4,0% σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Δεκεμβρίου 2022, ο δείκτης αξίας υπολογίζεται ότι σημείωσε αύξηση 11,3% και ο δείκτης όγκου αύξηση 2,2% σε σύγκριση με την ίδια περίοδο του 2021.

Πηγή:  Cystat

