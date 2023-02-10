On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €96,4 mn in November 2022 compared to €104,2 mn in November 2021, recording a decrease of 7,5%.

For the period of January – November 2022, revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.381,6 mn compared to €1.459,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2021 and to €382,9 mn during the period of January – November 2020.

Source:  Cystat

