Με βάση τα αποτελέσματα της Έρευνας Ταξιδιωτών που διενεργεί η Στατιστική Υπηρεσία, τα έσοδα από τον τουρισμό τον Νοέμβριο 2022 έφθασαν τα €96,4 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €104,2 εκ. που καταγράφηκαν κατά τον Νοέμβριο 2021, σημειώνοντας μείωση 7,5%.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Νοεμβρίου 2022, τα έσοδα από τον τουρισμό υπολογίζονται σε €2.381,6 εκ. σε σύγκριση με €1.459,6 εκ. την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2021, καθώς και €382,9 εκ. την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Νοεμβρίου 2020.

Πηγή:Cystat

