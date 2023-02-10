ARTICLE

In November 2022, the industrial production Index reached 131,8 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 1,9% compared to November 2021. For the period January – November 2022, the index recorded an increase of 1,7% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 3,3% compared to November 2021. An increase was also observed in the sector of mining and quarrying (+8,5%). Negative changes were observed in the sectors of water supply and materials recovery (-5,1%) and electricity supply (-4,3%).

In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to November 2021 were observed in the manufacturing of refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations (+29,6%), textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (+14,8%) and the manufacturing of furniture and repair/installation of machinery and equipment (+8,6%). The most significant negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of electronic, optical products and electrical equipment (-45,3%) and the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products (-8,5%).

Comparing the rates of change for the period January – November 2022 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in the economic activities of: manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (+26,3%), manufacturing of furniture and repair/installation of machinery and equipment (+18,2%), water collection, treatment and supply (+9,6%) and the manufacturing of refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations (+7,5%). The most significant negative changes where a decrease in production was observed compared to the period January – November 2021 were those relating to the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (-43,5%), basic metals and fabricated metal products (-6,0%) and the manufacturing of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (-5,3%).

Source:Cystat

