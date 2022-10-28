ARTICLE

Αφίξεις τουριστών: Σεπτέμβριος 2022

Οι αφίξεις τουριστών τον Σεπτέμβριο 2022 ανήλθαν σε 413.382 σε σύγκριση με 339.242 τον Σεπτέμβριο 2021, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 21,9%.

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτέμβριου 2022, οι αφίξεις τουριστών ανήλθαν σε 2.540.554 σε σύγκριση με 1.299.392 την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2021, με 512.184 την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτέμβριου 2020, καθώς και με 3.260.546 αφίξεις κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτέμβριου 2019.

Ανάλυση χωρών

Οι αφίξεις από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο υπήρξαν η κυριότερη πηγή τουρισμού για τον Σεπτέμβριο 2022, αφού αποτέλεσαν το 41,1% (169.799) των συνολικών αφίξεων, οι αφίξεις από το Ισραήλ το 8,5% (35.013), οι αφίξεις από την Πολωνία το 5,5% (22.922), οι αφίξεις από τη Γερμανία το 5,4% (22.244), οι αφίξεις από την Ελλάδα το 4,5% (18.802) και οι αφίξεις από τη Σουηδία το 4,5% (18.463).

Σκοπός ταξιδιού

Ο σκοπός ταξιδιού τον Σεπτέμβριο 2022 ήταν για ποσοστό 86,1% των τουριστών οι διακοπές, για 9,1% η επίσκεψη σε φίλους ή συγγενείς και για ποσοστό 4,7% επαγγελματικός. Αντίστοιχα, για τον Σεπτέμβριο 2021, ποσοστό 86,6% επισκέφθηκε την Κύπρο για διακοπές, 9,3% για επίσκεψη σε φίλους ή συγγενείς και 4,1% για επαγγελματικούς λόγους.

Πηγή:Cystat

Tourist arrivals: September 2022

The arrivals of tourists reached 413.382 in September 2022 compared to 339.242 in September 2021, recording an increase of 21,9%.

For the period of January – September 2022, arrivals of tourists totaled 2.540.554 compared to 1.299.392 in the corresponding period of 2021, 512.184 in the period of January – September 2020 and 3.260.546 arrivals in the period of January – September 2019.

Analysis of countries

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for September 2022, with a share of 41,1% (169.799) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 8,5% (35.013), Poland with 5,5% (22.922), Germany with 5,4% (22.244), Greece with 4,5% (18.802) and Sweden with 4,5% (18.463).

Purpose of visit

For a percentage of 86,1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in September 2022 was holidays, for 9,1% visit to friends and relatives and for 4,7% business. Respectively, in September 2021, 86,6% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 9,3% visited friends or relatives and 4,1% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

Source:Cystat

Κάτοικοι Κύπρου που ταξιδεύουν στο εξωτερικό

Τα ταξίδια κατοίκων Κύπρου στο εξωτερικό τον Σεπτέμβριο 2022 ανήλθαν στις 122.450 σε σύγκριση με 66.452 τον Σεπτέμβριο 2021, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 84,3%. Οι κυριότερες χώρες από τις οποίες επέστρεψαν οι κάτοικοι Κύπρου τον Σεπτέμβριο 2022 ήταν η Ελλάδα με 37,1%, το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο με 9,2% και η Ιταλία με 5,2%.

Πηγή:Cystat

Residents of Cyprus travelling abroad

A total number of 122.450 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in September 2022, compared to 66.452 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 84,3%. The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in September 2022 were Greece with 37,1%, the United Kingdom with 9,2% and Italy with 5,2%.

Source:Cystat

Κίνδυνος φτώχιας ή κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού 2021

Με την ευκαιρία της Διεθνούς Ημέρας Εξάλειψης της Φτώχιας, η οποία τιμάται κάθε χρόνο στις 17 Οκτωβρίου σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο, η Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου δημοσιεύει Πληροφοριακό Γράφημα (Infographic) με θέμα «Φτώχια ή Κοινωνικός Αποκλεισμός, 2021».

Στην Κύπρο, το ποσοστό του πληθυσμού που ήταν σε Κίνδυνο Φτώχιας ή σε Κοινωνικό Αποκλεισμό, δηλαδή ζούσε σε νοικοκυριά με διαθέσιμο εισόδημα κάτω από το όριο της φτώχιας (€10.011 ανά ισοδύναμο άτομο) ή ζούσε σε νοικοκυριά με σοβαρή υλική και κοινωνική στέρηση ή ζούσε σε νοικοκυριά με πολύ χαμηλό δείκτη έντασης εργασίας, έφτασε στο 17,3% το 2021 σε σχέση με 17,6% το 2020. Η μείωση αυτή αντιστοιχεί σε περίπου 2.000 άτομα λιγότερα σε Κίνδυνο Φτώχιας ή Κοινωνικό Αποκλεισμό το 2021 (154 χιλ.) σε σχέση με το 2020 (156 χιλ.).

Πηγή:Cystat

Risk of poverty and social inclusion 2021

On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which takes place each year on October 17 throughout the world, the Statistical Service of Cyprus publishes an Infographic on “Poverty or Social Exclusion 2021”.

In Cyprus, the percentage of the population that was at risk of poverty or social exclusion, meaning that population was living in households whose disposable income was below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold (€10.011 person equivalent) or was severely materially and socially deprived or was living in households with very low work intensity, reached 17,3% in 2021 compared to 17,6% in 2020. The decrease corresponds to approximately 2.000 fewer persons at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2021 (154 thous.), compared to 2020 (156 thous.).

Source:Cystat

Εθνικοί λογαριασμοί (ετήσια & τριμηνιαία) αναθεωρημένα στοιχεία 2010-2020 και αναθεωρημένη εκτίμηση

Η αναθεώρηση των στοιχείων για τα έτη 2010-2020 και η αναθεωρημένη εκτίμηση για το έτος 2021 αφορά τα ετήσια και τα τριμηνιαία στοιχεία των Εθνικών Λογαριασμών. Το Ακαθάριστο Εγχώριο Προϊόν (ΑΕΠ) σε τρέχουσες τιμές ανέρχεται σε €21.894,9 εκ. για το 2020 και σε €24.018,9 εκ. για το 2021.

Ο ρυθμός ανάπτυξης σε πραγματικούς όρους (μετρήσεις όγκου) υπολογίζεται σε -4,4% και 6,6% για τα έτη 2020 και 2021 αντίστοιχα. Η αναθεώρηση των στοιχείων για τα έτη 2010-2018 οφείλεται στην ενσωμάτωση των ευρημάτων από τις Οριζόντιες Επιφυλάξεις που επιβλήθηκαν σε όλα τα κράτη μέλη της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης.

Για τα έτη 2019-2020, πέραν των ευρημάτων των Οριζόντιων Επιφυλάξεων, υπήρξαν αναθεωρήσεις που προέκυψαν από την τελικοποίηση των Πινάκων Προσφοράς και Χρήσης και την ενσωμάτωση των τελικών αποτελεσμάτων από τις ετήσιες οικονομικές έρευνες.

Πηγή:Cystat

National accounts (annual & quarterly) revised data 2010-2020 and revised estimate 2021 The revised data for the years 2010-2020 and the revised estimate for the year 2021 concern the annual and the quarterly data of National Accounts. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices is estimated at €21.894,9 mn for the year 2020 and at €24.018,9 mn for the year 2021.

The growth rate in real terms (volume measures) is estimated at -4,4% and 6,6% for the years 2020 and 2021 respectively. The revision of the data for the years 2010-2018 is due to the incorporation of the findings from the Horizontal Reservations placed to all the members countries of the European Union.

For the years 2019-2020, in addition to the findings from the Horizontal Reservations, there were revisions as a result of the finalization of the Supply and Use Tables and the incorporation of the final results of the annual economic surveys.

Source:Cystat

Δείκτης τιμών κατασκευαστικών υλικών: Σεπτέμβριος 2022

Ο Δείκτης τιμών κατασκευαστικών υλικών για τον μήνα Σεπτέμβριο 2022 ανήλθε στις 134,55 μονάδες (με βάση 2015=100), σημειώνοντας οριακή αύξηση της τάξης του 0,16% σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα.

Σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους, ο δείκτης κατέγραψε αύξηση 16,24%. Κατά κύρια κατηγορία προϊόντων, καταγράφηκαν αυξήσεις στα μεταλλικά προϊόντα (18,73%), στα ορυκτά (16,95%), στα προϊόντα ορυκτών (15,51%), στα προϊόντα από ξύλο, μονωτικά, χημικά και πλαστικά (14,62%) και στα ηλεκτρομηχανολογικά είδη (12,23%).

Πηγή:Cystat

Price Index of construction materials: September 2022

The price Index of construction materials for September 2022 reached 134,55 units (base year 2015=100), recording a marginal increase of 0,16% compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 16,24%.

By main commodity category, increases were recorded in metallic products (18,73%), minerals (16,95%), mineral products (15,51%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (14,62%) and electromechanical products (12,23%).

Source:Cystat

Εναρμονισμένος Δείκτης τιμών καταναλωτή (ΕνΔΤΚ): Σεπτέμβριος 2022

Ο εναρμονισμένος Δείκτης τιμών καταναλωτή τον Σεπτέμβριο 2022 αυξήθηκε κατά 9,0% σε σχέση με τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2021, ενώ σε σχέση με τον προηγούμενο μήνα μειώθηκε κατά 1,0%. Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτεμβρίου 2022, σημειώθηκε αύξηση 8,1% σε σχέση με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο.

Συγκριτικά με τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2021, οι κατηγορίες Στέγαση, Ύδρευση, Ηλεκτρισμός και Υγραέριο (28,7%) και Μεταφορές (13,3%) παρουσίασαν τις μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές.

Σε σχέση με τον Αύγουστο 2022, η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή καταγράφηκε στην κατηγορία Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (8,3%).

Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Σεπτεμβρίου 2022 σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περσινή περίοδο, οι μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές παρατηρήθηκαν στις κατηγορίες Στέγαση, Ύδρευση, Ηλεκτρισμός και Υγραέριο (22,4%) και Μεταφορές (15,7%).

Η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή στις οικονομικές κατηγορίες συγκριτικά τόσο με τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2021 όσο και με τον προηγούμενο μήνα παρατηρήθηκε στην κατηγορία Ενέργεια με ποσοστά 34,3% και -4,9% αντίστοιχα.

Πηγή:Cystat

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP): September 2022

In September 2022 the harmonized Index of consumer prices increased by 9,0% when compared to the index of September 2021 while, when compared to the index of August 2022, the HICP decreased by 1,0%. For the period January - September 2022 the HICP recorded an increase of 8,1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Compared to September 2021, the largest changes were noted in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (28,7%) and Transport (13,3%).

Compared to August 2022, the largest change was recorded in category Clothing and Footwear (8,3%).

For the period January - September 2022, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest changes were noted in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (22,4%) and Transport (15,7%).

As regards the economic origin, the largest change when compared both to the index of September 2021 and to the index of the previous month, was observed in Energy with percentages of 34,3% and -4,9% respectively.

Source:Cystat

