Divorce proceedings

Parental care

Maintenance/alimony

Division of marital assets

Civil union

Divorce

Any couple, regardless of nationality and regardless the place of marriage, who resides in the Republic of Cyprus for at least 3 months can file for divorce in the Cyprus Family Courts.

Religious Marriage

In order for a religious marriage to be dissolved, the process of notifying the intention to dissolve the religious marriage to the competent Bishop of the Province of the place of residence of the spouse who wishes to dissolve the religious marriage must first be completed.

After the lapse of six (6) weeks from the completion of the notification process, as stated above, the spouse who wishes to proceed with the dissolution of the religious marriage has the right to submit to the Family Court the relevant application for the dissolution of his religious marriage by stating all the facts of the marital relationship and the grounds for divorce.

Civil Marriage

The dissolution of a civil marriage is considered faster since the application for the dissolution of a civil marriage is filed directly at the Family Court of the province where the spouses reside, without the spouse having to go through the process of notification of the intention to dissolve the marriage. In the said application all the facts of the marital relationship and the grounds for divorce must be stated.

Religious and Civil Marriage

If a couple conducted both religious and civil marriage, then the process of notifying the intention to dissolve the marriage regarding the religious marriage should be followed and in the same divorce application the spouse should request the dissolution of both (2) marriage.

Civil Union

In case of conduction of civil union, the civil union can be dissolved either by a common statement of the partners to dissolve the civil union, or in case one of the partner does not wish and/or is not possible to sign the common statement then then one of the partners should secure a Court Order from the Court of the province in which the civil union has been conducted, as described in the above.

