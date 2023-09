ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Cyprus

Separation Under Maltese Law – Part 2: The Separation Agreement Fenech & Fenech Advocates Exploring Maltese separation proceedings. Associate Maria Camilleri delves into the intricacies of separation agreements in the second instalment of her informative series.

Family Laws For Non-Muslims In Abu Dhabi Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy On 7th November 2021, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi issued a specific law for the first time to accommodate personal status matters for non-Muslims. The law was given Number 14 of the year 2021...

Prenup, Postnup, Buckle Up Elias Neocleous & Co LLC As international relationships and marriages become more ubiquitous, legal disputes concerning the applicable jurisdiction of prenups are brought to the fore. A recent article co-authored by Elias

Requirement Of Executing A Will For Non-Muslim Expatriate In The UAE Al Bahar & Associates A Will is a legal document drafted for a person who owns any wealth and desires to dispose of his or her wealth in a particular manner. Will is defined under the UAE laws as "An act of disposition of the succession...

Learn More About Divorce Procedures In UAE Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy Under Article 98 of the Personal Status Law, divorce means cancellation of the valid contract of marriage between the spouses.