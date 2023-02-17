The above article, authored by Associate, Ioanna Christodoulou, has been published in Philenews. The article deals with recent amendments in relation to Family Law Legislation. Specifically, the author presents a brief overview of the main and most important changes and improvements made to the Marriage Law (N.104(I)/2003), the Family Courts Law (n.23/1990) and the Attempted Conciliation and Spiritual Resolution of Marriage Law (N.22/1990). These include provisions regarding the facilitation and simplification of court procedures, the introduction of consensual divorce and provisions for the facilitation of the dissolution of marriage in cases involving physical, mental or sexual violence.

The article (in Greek) may be viewed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.