This article is a Q&A on how to request a name or surname change in Cyprus.

What is the procedure?

Cypriot citizens have the right to apply to change their name or surname, correct any errors, or make any additions to the competent authorities (i.e., the district administration offices).

According to the provisions of article 43 of the Civil Registry Law (141 (Ι)/2002), the concerned person must submit:

an affidavit in the prescribed form, accompanied by details of the requested change of name and/or surname;

letter requesting the change and explaining the reasons for the requested change and;

the required fee payment of €80.

Provided that the registrar deems the testimony presented satisfying, the person can proceed with:

the registration – if they are a child – of their name and/or surname, in case this differs from that already given;

the entry of an additional name and/or surname; and

the change of their name and/or surname.

Is there a limit on the number of names and/or surnames that an individual can register?

Yes, there is a limit. It should be noted that under no circumstances should the total number of the first names be more than three and the total number of surnames more than two.

Are there any specific requirements for changing the name or surname of a minor?

In case the name and/or surname change is submitted on behalf of a minor, both parents must sign an affidavit, unless sole custody was granted by the court to one parent only. In this case, the relevant court order must be submitted.

Does the Law specify the acceptable reasons for name or surname change?

In order to approve the request, the Law does not specify the reasons that can be used as acceptable grounds for the name or surname change. However, the authorities should be convinced that there is no criminal intent.

How can an individual change their surname after marriage or divorce?

In cases of surname change after marriage, it is essential to submit the marriage certificate. In cases of divorce, the surname change is not automatic, and the concerned person is expected to follow the specified procedure in the Law (i.e., signing an affidavit).

