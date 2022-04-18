...according to Cyprus law, separation agreements do not constitute a substitute of court divorce orders.
Nowadays, married couples who wish to separate will often opt for a friendly and voluntary separation agreement to make decisions regarding their children and property, rather than ending up in divorce court proceedings or having a court divide their rights and assets.
Such agreements should be formalised and their provisions incorporated into a formal separation agreement, which is also called a deed of separation.
However, according to Cyprus law, separation agreements do not constitute a substitute of court divorce orders. They can only be used as supporting evidence during custody procedures, or during matrimonial property and financial arrangements procedures before a court.
There are many issues that need to be considered when creating a separation agreement, and it is important that legal counsel explain:
- all aspects of a separation process;
- the matrimonial and family statutory rights and obligations;
- the way that such rights and obligations are being dealt with through a separation agreement compared to court proceedings; and
- the advantages and disadvantages of such settlement.
