Cyprus:
Diversification For Stability And Growth
28 June 2022
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
June's issue of Gold Magazine features an interview with
Managing Partner, Elias Neocleous. During the interview Elias
discusses the benefits that can accrue both to the legal profession
and the Cypriot economy from adopting a policy of diversification.
He also highlights the importance of staying abreast of modern
technologies and, the investment attraction of Cyprus being a
jurisdiction which combines Common Law and EU Law.
The full interview may be viewed by following this
link.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
