At the annual general meeting of STEP Cyprus, the local branch of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, which took place on 22 February 2023, Kyriacos Xenophontos, partner in the firm's private client and corporate departments, and CEO of affiliated Neocleous Trust company, was re-elected as a member on the board of directors of STEP Cyprus.

Since its foundation in the UK in 1991 STEP has grown to be the leading professional body for practitioners in the fields of trusts, estates and related issues, with more than 20,000 members worldwide. The Cyprus branch was established in 2003 and local membership numbers now exceed 170.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.