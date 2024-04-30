After recent incidents during after-school hours which have caused damage to public school property, and given the repetitive nature observed in such offences, the Ministry of Education decided to proceed, on a trial basis, with installation of security cameras (CCTV systems) in public schools in an effort to monitor and deter such actions. To this effect, the Ministry of Education applied to the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection for an opinion on this matter and its potential implementation.

In light of the above, the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, having reviewed the matter, as well as the impact assessment report which was filed before its Office, concluded that such installation and operation will be allowed, on a pilot testing stage in ten (10) school units at this initial stage. To this end, the following were taken into account:

CCTV cameras are to be installed overlooking the entrance/exit of the school units, as well as in their perimeter;

The range of such recordings will be limited within the boundaries of the school unit and shall not record any adjacent public areas or private areas;

The CCTV will be active only during the hours at which the school unit is not operational;

The recordings will be kept of a timeframe of 72 hours;

The persons having access to the recorded material will be limited; and

Warning Signs as to the operation of the CCTV will be placed to inform the public.

In light of the above, the Office of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, deemed that the impact study presented to them was in accordance with Section 35 of the applicable Law, and authorized the installation of the CCTV to the school units.

