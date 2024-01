ARTICLE

Europe Is Introducing The New Digital Identity Wallets - The Details Have Been Finally Revealed! MariCorp The agreement represents a significant stride toward the EU's 2030 goal of providing every European citizen with the opportunity to utilize a secure and privacy-preserving digital identity.

Data Protection Of The New Computing Paradigm M. Hadjitofi As we catch our breath from the rapid global technological advances and continue to navigate our way through the cloud computing era (and associated challenges)...

Bailiwick Confirmed As Leading Non-EU Jurisdiction For Safe And Secure Data Following EU Decision GuernseyFinance The Bailiwick of Guernsey has achieved the significant milestone of being confirmed by the European Union has having proportionate, robust and well-implemented privacy laws for islanders and businesses.

An Overview Of The UAE Personal Data Protection Law Audiri Vox The United Arab Emirates Federal Decree-Law No. 45/2021, otherwise and colloquially denoted as the ‘Personal Data Protection Law' (PDPL) came into effect on January 2nd 2022.

What Is The GDPR? Christophi & Associates The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is a new set of data privacy laws that require businesses to prioritize the protection and privacy of personal data belonging to European Union (EU) residents.