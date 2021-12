ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Cyprus

Whistleblowing And Data Protection Fenech & Fenech Advocates With the publishing of Bill No.249 (‘Bill') which proposes amendments to Chapter 527 of the Laws of Malta seeking to transpose the EU Directive (‘Directive') on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law...

Whistle-Blower Protection – New Draft Bill Published Fenech & Fenech Advocates Bill No. 249 proposing amendments to the existing Protection of the Whistle-blower Act (Chapter 527 of the Laws of Malta) has finally been published.

Employee Monitoring In The UAE BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP The United Arab Emirates (‘UAE') is a federation of seven emirates, and all emirates are subject to the UAE constitution and a set of federal laws while retaining the right to administer

Data Privacy Q&A: Philippines Rouse A Q&A guide answering common questions and concerns of the Data Privacy landscape in various Southeast Asian regions...

Comparing GDPR And PIPA – Is There A Difference? Appleby Investors in offshore financial centres increasingly require and demand data privacy. Obligations to collect personal data resulting from new international data sharing regimes ...