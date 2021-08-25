The August edition of the Great Britain - Cyprus Business Gazette featured an article contributed by Michael Ioannou, Chief Information Officer and Eleni Victoros, Associate and Data Protection Officer. The article explores the significance of Regulation (EU)2021/93 which introduced the Digital Covid Certificate across the European Union as a means to facilitate movement across Member States during the Covid 19 pandemic. It also explains why such a document meets the 'Purpose limitation' and 'Data minimization' tests set out in GDPR regulation and explores some of the issues which have arisen in Cyprus where the production of a 'Safe Pass' has become mandatory for entry into most venues.

The article can be accessed here.

