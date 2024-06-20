The Importance of Directive (EU) 2024/1226 on the Definition of Criminal Offences and Penalties for the Violation of Union Restrictive Measures

On May 14, 2024, Directive (EU) 2024/1226 of the European Parliament and the Council on the definition of criminal offences and penalties for violating Union restrictive measures, amending Directive (EU) 2018/1673, came into force. This directive marks a significant milestone by establishing minimum rules for prosecuting the violation or circumvention of EU sanctions in Member States. It mandates that certain actions be considered criminal offences across all Member States, ensuring that violations of EU sanctions are punishable by effective and proportionate criminal penalties, which vary depending on the offence.

Key Provisions of Directive (EU) 2024/1226

1. Unified Definition of Criminal Offences:

The directive establishes a uniform definition of criminal offences related to the violation of Union restrictive measures. This harmonization ensures consistent interpretation and application of rules across Member States, preventing discrepancies that could weaken the EU's sanctions regime.

2. Types of Offences:

According to Article 3, the directive identifies specific actions that constitute criminal offences if intentionally performed in violation of a Union restrictive measure or a national provision implementing such a measure. These include:

Making funds or economic resources available to designated persons or entities.

Failing to freeze assets belonging to designated persons or entities.

Allowing designated individuals to enter or transit through Member States.

Engaging in prohibited transactions with third states or entities controlled by them.

Trading in goods or services banned under restrictive measures.

Providing financial or other services prohibited by restrictive measures.

Circumventing restrictive measures through various means, such as using false information to conceal ownership of assets.

Breaching conditions of authorizations granted under restrictive measures. 3. Standardized Penalties:

The Directive introduces standardized penalties for violations, applicable to both natural and legal persons. Penalties are proportionate to the nature and impact of the offence, enhancing deterrence. For natural persons, penalties range from 1 to 5 years of imprisonment, along with fines proportionate to the severity of the conduct and individual circumstances.

4. Liability of Legal Persons:

Legal persons can be held liable for offences committed for their benefit by individuals in leading positions within the organization. Penalties for legal persons may include fines up to EUR 40 million, disqualification from business activities, or judicial winding-up.

5. Member State Obligations:

Member states are required to adopt and implement the necessary legal and administrative measures to comply with the directive by May 20, 2025. This includes ensuring national laws reflect the unified definitions and penalties, and equipping enforcement agencies to handle the increased responsibilities.

Conclusion: Impact on Limiting Sanctions Circumvention

Directive (EU) 2024/1226 represents a critical advancement in the enforcement of Union restrictive measures. By harmonizing the definition of criminal offences and penalties, enhancing cooperation among Member States, and closing regulatory gaps, the directive significantly strengthens the EU's legal framework. The uniformity in rules and penalties across the EU will likely deter potential offenders and ensure more effective implementation of restrictive measures. Therefore, Directive (EU) 2024/1226 is expected to have a substantial impact on limiting the circumvention of EU sanctions, ensuring they are more robustly and uniformly enforced across all Member States.

