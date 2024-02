ARTICLE

UAE Residents Urged To Be Vigilant Against New Wave Of 'Sophisticated' Scams BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP Corporate lawyers Michael Kortbawi and Mahmoud Kreidie recently spoke with Al Arabiya News on the increase of scams in the UAE, and how residents can stay vigilant.

The Financial Crimes Commission Act In Mauritius: Strengthening Efforts To Combat Financial Crimes Appleby The passing of the Mauritius Financial Crimes Commission Act on 21 December 2023 (the Act) marks a commendable and significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes.

Explained: Restraining Orders And Jail Terms Of Domestic Violence In The UAE Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy The issue of domestic violence is universal, and the UAE has taken bold steps to combat this issue.

What's The Difference Between Blackmail And Extortion? Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy In this article, we will examine the primary difference between the crimes of ‘extortion' and ‘blackmail'.

A Checklist To Recovering Monies Transferred As A Result Of Email Wire Fraud Timothy Loh Remote working arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic have left businesses increasingly exposed to business email compromise attacks.