Grotesque Betrayal And Murder Leads To Dh1.2 Million In Compensation Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy A businessman's family will be compensated with Dh1.2 million. The man was kidnapped and murdered in Dubai five years ago.

Civil Recovery Of The Proceeds Of Crime And Unlawful Conduct In Bermuda And The Cayman Islands: Recent Developments Conyers As leading international financial centres, both Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have detailed legislation in place providing methods for the civil recovery by Governmental agencies...

Anti-Bribery And Corruption Legislation In The UAE STA Law Firm Subsequent to the economic stagnation of 2008, the UAE assumed proactive measures to indict individuals who violated the Federal Penal Code's anti-bribery legislation.

Advantages Of Intelligence Policing STA Law Firm The terms ‘intelligence' and ‘policing' put together often strike thoughts pertaining to some fashion of covert surveillance system that is used to gather information in an undisclosed manner

Travel Ban In UAE: All You Need To Know Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy "The freedom of movement and residence will be granted within limits of laws" quotes from Article 29 of the UAE constitution offers freedom and simultaneously curtail it on the basis of law.