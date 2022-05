ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Cyprus

A Global Perspective On The Crimes Of Aggression STA Law Firm A crime of aggression is committed when a political or military leader of a State causes the respective State to use force illegally against another State.

Extradition Requests In The UAE Horizons & Co The extradition shall be enforced only after the extradition order has been finalised.

Fraud Unravels Everything - BVI Courts Fighting White Collar Crime Harneys Fraudsters sometimes choose offshore vehicles in their illegal schemes under the mistaken belief that the misappropriated assets will not be found or that the victims of fraud will not be able to identify the fraudsters.

Criminal Action Against NRI'S In Republic Of India STA Law Firm A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) is an Indian that is located abroad or overseas, living outside the territory of India and has been legally defined under the Foreign Exchange Management Act of India...

Domestic Violence And Injunctive Relief AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC Domestic violence is frightening and challenging. In such situations, victims may struggle to articulate their experience, or they might even refrain themselves from...