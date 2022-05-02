Domestic violence is frightening and challenging. In such situations, victims may struggle to articulate their experience, or they might even refrain themselves from seeking help and coming forward in case their abuser hurts them even more.

Professional and confidential assistance and legal advice is necessary to limit the damage it may have on a client's private and professional life, and on their children or dependents.

In Cyprus, filing a police report or an injunctive relief in court might be the best option to help break the cycle of violence. The law in Cyprus protects the victims and condemns the abuser through Domestic Violence (Victim Prevention and Protection) Law 2000 (119 (I) / 2000).

Injunctive court orders will prohibit the other party from contacting a client and, in Cyprus, this can be issued confidentially within a few days. The purpose of the issuing of an injunctive court order is mainly the protection of the victim. The process of this order is very simple however, the court needs to be satisfied that it is vital to grand them. The Court may, upon application by a member of the family or by the police or by the prosecutor or by a Family Counsellor or by other person acting on his behalf, issue an interim order for the inhibition of the suspect or for the removal of the minor victim until the filing and determination of a criminal case against the defendant who has been charged with the criminal offence of violence. Further, the Court issues the order upon an application which is being accompanied by an affidavit sworn by the victim, or in the case of a minor victim by any other person having direct knowledge of the facts therein stated or by any other evidence tending to prove the use of violence including statements in any form of the victim or others, certificates, confirmations, and other evidence.

