Starting January 1st, 2023, the Public Service Commission (Evaluation of Employees) Regulations 2022, as outlined in the Regulatory Administrative Act 28/2022, were implemented. These regulations aimed to establish a fresh evaluation framework for public service performance. The primary objectives were to streamline employee evaluations, mitigate negative assessments, and prioritize merit-based promotions.

In a legal context, the question arises: Does this new evaluation system lack completeness? This is what Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Associate Constantina Charalambous explores in her recent article published in Phileleftheros.

The full article in Greek can be viewed in Phileleftheros here.

