Here are some tax-saving tips for your Cyprus company:

**Utilize the Double Tax Treaties**: Cyprus has an extensive network of double tax treaties with various countries, which can help in reducing or eliminating double taxation. Take advantage of these treaties to minimize your tax liabilities. **Optimize your capital structure**: Consider structuring your company's capital in a tax-efficient manner. For example, debt financing may offer tax advantages compared to equity financing in certain cases. **Take advantage of tax incentives**: Cyprus offers various tax incentives and exemptions for businesses, such as the Notional Interest Deduction (NID) regime, IP Box regime, and tax incentives for shipping companies. Ensure that your company qualifies for these incentives and make use of them to reduce your tax burden. **Transfer Pricing Compliance**: Ensure that your company complies with transfer pricing regulations to avoid any potential tax issues. Documenting transfer pricing policies and adhering to arm's length principles can help in minimizing tax risks. **Consider group restructuring**: If your company is part of a multinational group, consider group restructuring to optimize the overall tax position. This may include moving intellectual property or other assets to jurisdictions with more favorable tax treatment. **Use holding company structures**: Cyprus is known for its favorable tax treatment of dividends and capital gains. Consider establishing a Cyprus holding company to benefit from these tax advantages when holding investments or subsidiary companies. **Employment-related tax planning**: Explore tax-efficient ways to compensate employees, such as through stock options or other non-monetary benefits that may be taxed at lower rates. **Stay compliant**: Ensure that your company complies with all tax laws and regulations in Cyprus to avoid penalties and fines. Keep accurate records, file tax returns on time, and seek professional advice if needed.

It's important to note that tax laws and regulations are subject to change, so it's essential to stay informed and adapt your tax planning strategies accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.