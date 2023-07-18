Please note that the deadlines stipulated below may be revised. Taxpayers are recommended to monitor developments.

End of each month

Payment of tax deducted from employees salary (PAYE) in the preceding month.

Payment of Special Contribution for Defence withheld on payments of dividends, interest or rents (when the tenant is a company, partnership, the state or local authority) made to Cyprus tax residents in the preceding month.

Payment of tax withheld in the preceding month on payments to non-Cyprus residents.

31 January

Submission of declaration of deemed dividend distribution (TD623) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

31 March

Electronic submission of the 2021 corporation tax return (TD4) for accounting periods ending on 31 December 2021 (TD4).

Electronic submission of the 2021 income tax return of physical persons preparing audited financial statements (2).

30 April

Payment of premium tax for life insurance companies - first instalment for 2023.

31 May

Electronic submission by employers of the total 2022 payroll (Form TD7).

30 June

Payment of Special Contribution for Defence for the first six months of 2023 on rents if such tax is not withheld at source by tenant and on dividends or interest from sources outside Cyprus.

31 July

Submission of the 2023 provisional income tax return and payment of the first instalment.

Electronic submission of 2022 personal income tax returns and payment of 2022 personal income tax under the self-assessment method by (i) employees and pensioners whose incomes do not include income from a trade/business, rents, dividends, interest, royalties not income relating to trading goodwill (1) and (ii) other individuals that have gross income that falls under Article 5 (includes salaries, dividends, interest and profits from share dealings) and who are not obliged to prepare audited financial statements (1) (2)

1 August

Payment of 2022 final corporation tax under the self-assessment method.

Payment of 2022 personal income tax under the self assessment method by self-employed individuals preparing audited financial statements (2).

31 August

Payment of premium tax for life insurance companies - second instalment for 2022.

31 December

Payment of provisional tax - second and last instalment for 2023.

Payment of Special Contribution for Defence for the last six months of 2023 on rents if such tax is not withheld at source by tenant and on dividends or interest from sources outside Cyprus.

Payment of premium tax for life insurance companies - third and last instalment for 2023.

Interest and Penalties

The official interest rate, as set by the Finance Minister, for all amounts due as from 1 January 2023 is to be announced soon (1,75% for 2022, 2021 and 2020, 2% for 2019, 3,5% for 2017-2018, 4% for 2015- 2016, 4,5% for 2014, 4,75% for 2013, 5% for years 2012 and 2011, 5,35% for the year 2010, 8% for the years 2007-2009 and 9% up to 31 December 2006).

In addition to the interest, penalties are also charged depending on the circumstances.

Notes:

For tax years up to 2021, physical persons are required to submit personal tax returns only when their gross taxable income exceeds €19.500. As from tax year 2021, this threshold is abolished and therefore all individuals have an obligation to submit an individual tax return. A physical person is obliged to submit audited financial statements if his/her annual income from trade/business, rents, dividends interest, royalties or income relating to trading goodwill exceeds €70.000. Such physical person should be paying his/her 2022 income tax by 1 August 2022 and submitting his/her electronic tax return by 31 March 2023.

