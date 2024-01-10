On the 30th of November 2023, the House of Representatives approved and passed the amended criteria for the Naturalization of highly skilled employees under the Civil Registry Law.

Highly Skilled Professionals employed by Companies designated by the Council of Ministers in the context of attracting expansion of their operations in the Republic, are allowed to submit an application to acquire the Cypriot citizenship when:

They have a legal and continuously residency in the Republic for a period of twelve (12) months prior to the application submission. The twelve (12) months prior to the submission of the application must be continuous, with an allowance of absence from the Republic up to (90) days.

Must legally resided in the Republic during the ten (10) years preceding the twelve (12) months referred to the above for a cumulative period of four (4) years. The four (4) years rule is applicable for applicant who have a Greek language proficiency equivalent to level A2.

The four (4) years period can be reduced to three (3) years for the applicants that have a Greek language proficiency equivalent to level B1.

To be of a Good Character.

To genuinely reside in the Republic and have the intention to continue residing in Cyprus.

Sufficient knowledge of the Country's modern political and social landscape.

Submission of evidence for adequate and stable income to support themselves and the dependents.

Clean Criminal record, no pending legal proceedings and not subject to any sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Nations Security council.

Spouses and Civil Partners can subsequently apply with the main applicant under the same conditions.

Minor children who will reach the age of 18 during the application examination of their parents, will be able to apply as minors and obtain the Citizenship as well.

Applications submitted by Highly Skilled Professionals are fast tracked and reviewed within a period of maximum 8 months. Further details and the application submission fee will be announced at a later stage.

Any applications submitted prior to the new legislation, will be assessed based on the new criteria, therefore applicants will be required prove proficiency in Greek language and satisfy the applicable minimum stay requirements to qualify.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.