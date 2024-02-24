Cyprus:
The Annual Levy Fee (€350) For All Cypriot Companies To Be Abolished
24 February 2024
McMillan Woods
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Finally, after 12 years since 2011, the €350 annual levy
fee is being abolished on all Cypriot companies. The decision was
made on February 21, 2024.
The Ministry of Finance pointed out that the abolition of the
annual levy could create a potential loss of annual revenues of the
government amounting to over €40 million budgeted for
2024.
The abolition of the €350 annual fee is a positive
development for all businesses in Cyprus. This decision is
anticipated to stimulate economic activity, boost employment, and
contribute to the growth of the Cypriot economy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Cyprus
A Guide To Jersey Entities
Ogier
Jersey has a wide variety of entities or legal vehicles that can be used to meet a client's commercial objectives. These all have the advantages of a flexible legislative regime...
UAE Franchise Regulations In Brief
Gorodissky & Partners
United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered to be one of the most attractive and lucrative markets for that global companies that operate and expand under a franchise business model.
When To Use An Isle Of Man Foundation (3 Of 3)
Dixcart Group Limited
People often say that a Foundation is the civil law alternative to a Trust; but what does this mean? What does a Foundation offer your clients that a Trust cannot? Furthermore, when does it make sense to use a Foundation?