Cyprus:
Important Update | Cyprus Annual Company Levy Abolished
01 March 2024
AGP Law | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On Wednesday, 21st of February 2024 the President of the
Republic of Cyprus Mr. Nikos Christodoulidis announced through a
televised message, a raft of government measures aimed at
alleviating the current costs.
One of the government's
measures is the abolition of the flat €350 annual company
levy.
The annual fee that is abolished concerns every company
registered in the register of the Department of Registrar of
Companies and Intellectual Property of Cyprus and was paid since
2011.
The abolition of the annual company levy carries one of the
biggest costs for the government, since the state collects
approximately €40 million every year from the companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Cyprus
A Guide To Jersey Entities
Ogier
Jersey has a wide variety of entities or legal vehicles that can be used to meet a client's commercial objectives. These all have the advantages of a flexible legislative regime...
UAE Franchise Regulations In Brief
Gorodissky & Partners
United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered to be one of the most attractive and lucrative markets for that global companies that operate and expand under a franchise business model.
When To Use An Isle Of Man Foundation (3 Of 3)
Dixcart Group Limited
People often say that a Foundation is the civil law alternative to a Trust; but what does this mean? What does a Foundation offer your clients that a Trust cannot? Furthermore, when does it make sense to use a Foundation?