ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We advise companies throughout their cycle; start-ups seeking capital, entrepreneurs aiming to grow their business, owners seeking an exit and corporations looking to improve their finance structure.

Business today is under more pressure than ever to deliver better and more sustainable results for stakeholders.

At KPMG Deal Advisory we understand the challenges on either side of the transaction and recognise the need for both parties to drive maximum deal value. Our team of specialists combine a global mindset and local experience with deep sector knowledge and superior analytic tools to help you navigate a complex, fragmented process.

We are pleased to present to you the release of our latest M&A Deals Opportunities newsletter. The new edition features a selected list of unique business investment opportunities currently promoted by KPMG's Deal Advisory.

KPMG is supporting these clients to define their M&A strategy and we can also support you with yours.

Download the newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.