Following the recent enactment of the Final Solution System as announced by the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property ( "Registrar") on the 14th of November 2023, in connection with the submission of the details of the UBOs through the Final Solution System of the Register of Beneficial Owners, the Registrar published through the Official Gazette of the Republic (Κ.Δ.Π. 401/2023) the extension of Phase A from 31st of December 2023 to 29th of February 2024. Therefore, the deadline for the submission/re-submission of the details of the UBOs through the Final Solution is the 29th of February 2024.

