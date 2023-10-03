Announcement of the Registrar of Companies- Deadline for submission of UBO Register

The Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property, following the announcement 'Operation of the register of Beneficial Owners in the interim solution' dated 05/08/2022 and in view of the upcoming implementation of the final solution of the electronic system of the Register of Beneficial Owners that is expected to take place around end of October 2023, calls all companies that have been incorporated or registered according to Companies Law Cap. 113, the European public limited liability companies (SE) and the Partnerships as well as their officers/partners, if they have not already done so, to submit the details and information of their beneficial owners on the Register of Beneficial Owners of Corporate and Other Legal Entities by September 30, 2023, in order to avoid the imposition of fines and penalties and /or the initiation of criminal proceedings due to non-compliance.

In addition, with the launch of the final solution system, a one (1) month period will be given for confirming and completing the data that have been submitted to the interim solution and will be migrated onto the final solution, from all entities. Within this period requests for exemption of disclosing information as well as the grounds for due diligence must be submitted.

It is highlighted that, at the end of the one (1) month period, the automatic imposition of fines and penalties for the non-compliant companies will commence through the final solution of the electronic system of the Register of Beneficial Owners.

It is reminded that, notwithstanding the criminal liability or prosecution of any person, in the event of failure to comply, the corporate or other legal entity and each of its officers shall be subject to a fine of two hundred Euros (€ 200) and a further fine of one hundred Euros (€100) for each day of continuation of the violation with a maximum charge of twenty thousand Euros (€20,000).

It must be noted that, an officer of a corporate or other legal entity shall not be subject to a fine if he had exercised due diligence to comply with the provisions of the N.188(I)/2007 and of the Directive P.I. 112/2021 as amended and the violation is not due to any act or omission or negligence on his part.

