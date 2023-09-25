The sensitive issue of Beneficial Owner's disclosure has been brought up again to surface due to a reminder sent out by the Cyprus Authorities.

The reminder states that the 30th of September is the final deadline for the registration of Beneficial owners to the Registry of Ultimate Beneficial Owners.

More specifically, the Department of the Controller of Companies and Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry of Cyprus following the announcement as of 09.01.2023 stresses the importance for the Cyprus registered Companies to provide from September 22 to September 30, 2023 applications for identification of profiles of legal entities including details and information of the beneficial owners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.