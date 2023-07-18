Upon incorporation of a Cyprus company

Authorised share capital €105
Issued share capital There is no capital duty payable if the shares are issued at their nominal value. There is a €20 flat duty if the shares are issued at a premium


Upon subsequent increases

Authorised share capital Nil
Issued share capital €20 on every issue, whether the shares are issued at nominal value or at a premium


To read this Report in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.