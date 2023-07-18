Upon incorporation of a Cyprus company
|Authorised share capital
|€105
|Issued share capital
|There is no capital duty payable if the shares are issued at their nominal value. There is a €20 flat duty if the shares are issued at a premium
Upon subsequent increases
|Authorised share capital
|Nil
|Issued share capital
|€20 on every issue, whether the shares are issued at nominal value or at a premium
To read this Report in full, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.