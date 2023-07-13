CYAUSE Audit Services has partnered with FinHub, a sophisticated search engine which enables international investors and businesses to find local (Cyprus) Accountants, Lawyers and Immigration Experts. Cyprus is becoming a tech hub as well and CYAUSE Audit Services could not be part of it!

So what is FinHub?

As the name suggests it is a financial hub where international businesses find local, regulated experts that meet their needs. Unlike anything we have seen to date, finhub enables the users to specify the location of the Cyprus service providers, their expertise, their size and budget so that the engine generates a perfect match.

The users of the search engine are International Businesses, Investors & Business Men seeking accounting, legal, immigration services in Cyprus. The model is simple. These service providers pay a fee to be registered at the platform in return for qualified leeds. As expected this service is complete free for the users.

Finhub only collaborates with regulated entities as it applies strict onboarding criteria during the registration process.

Relevant Articles

About FinHub

Finhub is a search engine for lawyers, accountants and immigration experts in the republic. Finhub mirrors the tendering process for quotations from service providers of the real world in the digital manner. It is a fast, clever, automated and very sophisticated search engine. With functionality such as budget, size, geographical location, expertise and many money the users (businesses in need of services) are almost guaranteed to find the perfect professional for their needs.

What are you waiting for?

Give it a try, get your quoatation from Qualified Service Providers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.