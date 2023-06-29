Our team of advisors specialises in assisting companies and businesses getting access to various funding programmes available. There are two main categories of such programmes:

EU funding programmes

Local, Cyprus funding programme

Both categories offer a great opportunity to push businesses through:

Obtaining capital

Obtaining funding's for personnel costs

Obtaining funding's for the acquisition of industrial equipment

Process for Funding:

Express interest to our team of professionals We Examine the available funding options at the time (funding solutions both EU and local, vary from time to time) We ensure you can apply for such solutions We undertake the entire process and prepare what is considered necessary for each program We liaise with the various stakeholders and your businesses for query or documentation submission through out the process We obtain the funding solution on your behalf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.