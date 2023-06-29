Our team of advisors specialises in assisting companies and businesses getting access to various funding programmes available. There are two main categories of such programmes:

  • EU funding programmes
  • Local, Cyprus funding programme

Both categories offer a great opportunity to push businesses through:

  • Obtaining capital
  • Obtaining funding's for personnel costs
  • Obtaining funding's for the acquisition of industrial equipment

Process for Funding:

  1. Express interest to our team of professionals
  2. We Examine the available funding options at the time (funding solutions both EU and local, vary from time to time)
  3. We ensure you can apply for such solutions
  4. We undertake the entire process and prepare what is considered necessary for each program
  5. We liaise with the various stakeholders and your businesses for query or documentation submission through out the process
  6. We obtain the funding solution on your behalf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.