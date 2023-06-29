Our team of advisors specialises in assisting companies and businesses getting access to various funding programmes available. There are two main categories of such programmes:
- EU funding programmes
- Local, Cyprus funding programme
Both categories offer a great opportunity to push businesses through:
- Obtaining capital
- Obtaining funding's for personnel costs
- Obtaining funding's for the acquisition of industrial equipment
Process for Funding:
- Express interest to our team of professionals
- We Examine the available funding options at the time (funding solutions both EU and local, vary from time to time)
- We ensure you can apply for such solutions
- We undertake the entire process and prepare what is considered necessary for each program
- We liaise with the various stakeholders and your businesses for query or documentation submission through out the process
- We obtain the funding solution on your behalf
