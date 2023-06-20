In this short video we analyse the subsidies / financial assistance Cyprus companies can enjoy. Cyprus being an EU member can offer to its local companies EU financial assistance programs as well as local funding programs; the latter are very popular as the application process is ssimple and the funds can be obtain within 6 - 12 months from applying.

