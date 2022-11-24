As a proud sponsor of the Reflect Festival we were delighted to see its impact reach far beyond the borders of Cyprus. Gratifyingly, Reflect's international reach and aspirational agenda motivated the Cyprus Mail to produce an in-depth report covering the activities of each day of the event. For those people who were not fortunate enough to obtain a ticket to the event this year, but who would like to learn more about the people, activities, discussions and viewpoints associated with Reflect, the report provides a useful synopsis. It may be viewed in full by following this link. We hope that after reading it you will be inspired to join us in person at Reflect 2023!

