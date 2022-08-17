ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

How to read the financial statements of a company. In this short video clip we explain how to become in a position to read the financial statements of any company in seconds.

As an example, we use a simply company's financial statements and we display the way to read them; how we, auditors and accountants read them.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.