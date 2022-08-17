Cyprus:
Learn How To Read Your Financial Statements (Video)
17 August 2022
CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd
How to read the financial statements of a company. In this short
video clip we explain how to become in a position to read the
financial statements of any company in seconds.
As an example, we use a simply company's financial
statements and we display the way to read them; how we, auditors
and accountants read them.
VIDEO
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
