The above article, authored by Legal CounselDimitris Papoutsis, was recently published in Philenews. The article discusses the rarity of extremely successful venture capital ('VC') backed start-up businesses ('Unicorns'). Dimitris suggests VC funds can improve the odds of success through modern research methods and systems. However, he notes that the current regulatory and legislative framework governing VC funds in Cyprus effectively excludes the majority of the public from investing in them.

The original article is written in Greek and may be viewedhere.

