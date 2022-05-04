In the recent decision in Re Klimvest Plc [2022] EWHC 596 (Ch), HHJ Cawson QC, sitting as a Judge of the English High Court, ordered that the respondent company, Klimvest, be wound up on just and equitable grounds ...
This series considers the key elements of Offshore Trusts, particularly Isle of Man Trusts. This is the second of three articles, which examines some of the most common types of Offshore Trusts and their uses.
Cultural awareness is recommended whenever you're doing business outside of your home country or with people from different backgrounds - even small things can make a big difference to your relationships...
The recent case in June this year of Re Q [2021] JRC 166 has provided useful guidance as to the Royal Court's approach in relation to applications to set aside a trust on the grounds of mistake, where it is acknowledged that ...
