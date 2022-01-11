ARTICLE

Following a Decree dated 21st of December 2021 by the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, it has been announced by the Department of Registrar of Companies the extension of the deadline for the payment of the annual levy for the year 2021.

The deadline for the payment of the annual levy was previously the 31st of December of 2021 and the new deadline is the 31st of March 2022. Any company that does not pay the annual levy by the above mentioned date would be subject to the standard penalties applicable.

