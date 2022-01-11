Cyprus:
Extension For The Payment Of The Annual Levy For 2021
11 January 2022
Danos & Associates LLC
Following a Decree dated 21st of December 2021 by the Minister
of Energy, Commerce and Industry, it has been announced by the
Department of Registrar of Companies the extension of the deadline
for the payment of the annual levy for the year 2021.
The deadline for the payment of the annual levy was previously
the 31st of December of 2021 and the new deadline is the 31st of
March 2022. Any company that does not pay the annual levy by the
above mentioned date would be subject to the standard penalties
applicable.
