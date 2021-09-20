Cyprus:
Due Diligence: ‘Kicking The Tyres' Or ‘Priming The Pump'
20 September 2021
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The September issue of the Great Britain – Cyprus Business
Gazette featured the above article, which was authored by our
Publications Editor, Linda Stokes. The article examines the
different facets of performing a successful diligence and explains
why it should never be approached as merely a 'box ticking'
or 'tyre kicking' exercise. The full article may be viewed
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Cyprus
10 Changes Transforming Luxembourg's Securitisation Market
Ocorian
Luxembourg is enhancing its appeal as a destination for securitisation transactions by amending its highly successful 2004 Securitisation Law. Head of Capital Markets - Luxembourg, Sandra Bur summarises 10 of the key changes.
ESG Update
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
EU institutions continue to shape the EU regulatory environment in the ESG field. Through the so-called "April Package " published on 21 April 2021, significant progress was made on standard-setting and reporting on sustainability ...