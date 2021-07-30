ARTICLE

"Doers United" is the motto of the 2021 Reflect Festival and Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is pleased to confirm that it will once again be 'doing' its best to ensure that the festival is a great success. For the fourth successive year we will be acting as a Gold Sponsor and co-organiser of this ground-breaking event.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is a law firm which is committed to promoting, developing and using the best technical innovations such as NEOLAW.ai to grow and improve our service delivery to clients. We are also an international firm, rooted in Limassol, which constantly seeks to promote the city and our country as a modern, leading professional services centre. The Reflect Festival is our ideal partner since it shares these twin ambitions. We are proud of having been a key promoter of it since its inception.

This year's festival will take place 14-16 October and involve more than 150 unique events and business opportunities; proving once again that Reflect is the biggest future-casting festival in the region. Following our 'hybrid' festival last year, we are delighted that 2021 Reflect will once again take place 'in person' rather than substantially 'online'. Whilst technology will undoubtedly play a huge role in all our futures, even in business, there is no substitute for human contact. All Reflect attendees will be invited to safely join us on an open-air journey featuring a myriad of presentations and discussions. The festival will be staged across five open air venues offering wonderful perspectives of 'Old Limassol' town. As with Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, Reflect understands that in moving to the future we must also maintain the best of the past.

More information on the 2021 Reflect Festival may be found by following this link. We at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC hope to see you.

