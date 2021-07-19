Cyprus:
Cyprus Annual Company Levy For 2021
19 July 2021
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Important Announcement
On the 8th of July, the Cyprus Registrar of Companies announced
that due to the effects of the global pandemic, the deadline for
payment of the annual company levy has been extended to
December 2021.
Should the annual company levy be paid after December 2021 the
standard penalties will apply.
It should be noted that non-payment of the annual company levy
may result in the deregistration of a company from the Register of
the Cyprus Registrar of Companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Cyprus
Cyprus UBO Register For Trusts
Areti Charidemou & Associates LLC
Cyprus incorporated in its domestic legislation the provisions of the 5th Anti-Money Laundering EU
Directive 2018/843 on the 23rd of February 2021.
Types And Uses Of Cayman Islands Law Trusts
Carey Olsen
A trust is a legal arrangement which distinguishes between the legal and beneficial ownership of property. Legal ownership is transferred to a trustee who manages and administers the property...