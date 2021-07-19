Important Announcement

On the 8th of July, the Cyprus Registrar of Companies announced that due to the effects of the global pandemic, the deadline for payment of the annual company levy has been extended to December 2021.

Should the annual company levy be paid after December 2021 the standard penalties will apply.

It should be noted that non-payment of the annual company levy may result in the deregistration of a company from the Register of the Cyprus Registrar of Companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.