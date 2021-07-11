Eurofast would like to bring to your attention that the deadline for the payment of the Annual Levy for 2021 has been extended from 30 June to 31 December 2021 without the penalty charge of 10% or 30%.

We remind you that according to the Cyprus Company Law, Cap. 113, all Companies are liable to pay the annual levy of €350 for the year 2021 to the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver.

Companies that have been incorporated between 01/07/2020 up to 30/06/2021 are liable to pay the amount of €350 as Annual Levy.

Companies are obliged to pay the Annual Levy to the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver every year, in order to be in Good Standing. Considerably, companies that have failed to pay for the previous years, they will need to pay for all the years including the relevant penalties imposed.

Non-payment of the annual levy may result in a deregistration (strike-off) of a company by the Registrar of Companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.